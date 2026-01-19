Kuwait TV to reveal Ramadan lineup on February 2

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait TV will announce its Ramadan programming schedule on February 2 at a ceremony to be held at the Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, the Ministry of Information said Monday.

Assistant Undersecretary for Radio and Television Affairs, Turki Al-Aradhi, told KUNA that the event will showcase the content, concept, and overall vision of the upcoming programs.

Production companies, program sponsors, advertising agencies, and media professionals will be invited to attend.

Al-Aradhi said the initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to strengthening communication with partners in the media industry and supporting the national media landscape.

The event is being held under the directives of Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, as part of the ministry’s strategy to produce purposeful media content that promotes societal values, meets public expectations, and encourages collaboration with government bodies, the private sector, and civil society.

He added that the Ramadan schedule aims to be distinguished in concept, content, and production quality, catering to Kuwait TV viewers and reinforcing the channel’s role as a comprehensive national media platform.

The ceremony also offers advertising and public relations companies the opportunity to explore cooperation and support the sustainability of local television production.

This announcement comes ahead of Ramadan 2026, which is expected to begin around February 18 (tentative, depending on moon sighting), so the February 2 reveal is timed just before the holy month starts.

