KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s government has extended the deadline for the surrender of unlicensed wireless devices, granting a new grace period for individuals and businesses to comply with regulations.

According to the Arab Times, the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) announced a three-month extension allowing entities and individuals in possession of, or trading in, unlicensed wireless devices to surrender them without facing penalties.

In a circular, the authority said it has observed a rise in the circulation and use of non-compliant wireless equipment through import, sale, possession, and operation without the required approvals and licences.

It warned that such devices may cause frequency interference and contribute to illegal communication activities.

The regulator stated that the directive applies to companies, retail outlets, online platforms, social media commercial accounts, and individuals.

It further explained that wireless devices fall into two categories: licensable devices that meet technical standards and may be regularised through proper licensing procedures, and non-licensable devices that do not meet technical requirements or operate on unauthorised frequencies, which must be permanently surrendered and cannot be reclaimed under any circumstances.

The announcement comes amid broader regulatory and security-related developments in the Gulf region.

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