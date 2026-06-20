KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaiti authorities have intensified their crackdown on speeding violations, warning expatriates that they could face deportation and vehicle impoundment if found violating traffic laws.

The General Department of Traffic is continuing extensive campaigns to apprehend motorists who exceed speed limits. Traffic patrols have been deployed across major roads and highways as part of ongoing efforts to reduce road accidents and protect lives and property.

Local media reported that traffic officers have stepped up monitoring operations following the detection of numerous serious traffic violations, particularly excessive speeding.

According to the Arab Times Online, the objective of these campaigns extends beyond issuing traffic citations. Authorities aim to ensure compliance with traffic safety regulations and deter reckless driving that endangers other road users.

The officials emphasized that traffic laws are enforced equally on all individuals and that legal action is taken against violators without exception.

They added that legal measures include detention at a traffic police station for Kuwaiti citizens and deportation for expatriates found committing serious traffic offenses.

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Officials noted that speeding remains one of the most dangerous traffic violations, as it significantly increases the risk of losing control of a vehicle and raises the likelihood of serious accidents resulting in injuries or fatalities.

They stressed that traffic officers are committed to strictly enforcing the law against anyone whose actions jeopardize public safety.

In a related development, traffic officers apprehended three Kuwaiti citizens and one GCC national for driving at speeds of up to 170 kilometers per hour. An Asian expatriate was also arrested for driving at more than 153 kilometers per hour.

Officers from the Jahra Traffic Department and highway patrol units documented the violations, arrested the offenders, and impounded their vehicles.

Authorities urged all motorists to adhere to speed limits and traffic regulations to avoid legal consequences and help ensure the safety of all road users.