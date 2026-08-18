Kuwait warns iPhone users

The Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) of Kuwait has issued an official safety alert for residents warning them of the existence of a phishing campaign targeting Apple iOS mobile devices.

Fraudulent communications are being sent to iPhone users via the native iMessage service of Apple and imitate legitimate correspondence from logistic and postal delivery agencies.

CITRA advised that these scam communications either ask the victims to either:

Update their personal contact or postal address through an unverified link, not supported or verified by a third-party institution or company. Pay any pending delivery or customs charges on the package with an external payment portal.

Cyber-security experts have stated that clicking these links may disclose sensitive banking details, trigger financial fraud through un-authorized transfers or disclose personal information to malicious sources.

Protect your mobile phone, digital devices and financial details

To avoid fraud and identity theft it is recommended by CITRA to practice strong mobile security habits.

Do not open unverified links: It is essential that users do not open URL shorteners or any third party link sent to them through the short message or iMessage.

Verify from Couriers: The status of expected delivery should only be checked through the official mobile applications of logistics companies or through a verified and registered domain of logistics and postal service companies only.

Report and Block: users should mark any threatening or scam related message in iMessage as “Junk” or spam, block and delete the messages after reporting them.

Never provide financial or Civil ID details: Never provide your debit card, credit card or Civil ID details on a third party web link provided through a short message.

Kuwait Fire Force also issues a warning on the safety of using electronic devices

In addition to digital dangers officials are currently warning of physical hazards related to mobile phones. According to a statement issued by the Public Relations and Media Directorate of Kuwait Fire Force, (KFF) Brig Gen Mohammad Al-Gharib advises residents to avoid incorrect mobile charging practices for smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Brig Gen Al-Gharib of KFF reported by Al-Rai: “Do not put portable electronic devices on your beds, cushions or any other flammable surface while they are charging. By preventing proper ventilation around the lithium-ion batteries that the gadgets use, one could easily cause thermal runaway, extreme heat, resulting in a potential fire risk.”