Kuwait Wedding Event Rules- April 2026 update

The Ministry of Social Affairs of Kuwait has announced the resumption of weddings and parties in government-affiliated wedding halls, effective April 26, for venues that meet fire safety requirements and are technically prepared.

According to a circular issued, the Ministry of Social Affairs of Kuwait has stated that events and weddings will resume in the wedding halls under its supervision, but only for those that comply with the conditions and standards set by the General Fire Force and are ready in terms of maintenance work.

The ministry added that bookings have now reopened through the “Munasebat” and “Sahel” platforms exclusively for approved venues. It emphasized the importance of adhering to all regulatory controls to ensure the safety and smooth operation of events.

The move signals a cautious return to large-scale social gatherings in Kuwait, with authorities placing emphasis on safety compliance and operational readiness.