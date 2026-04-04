Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Apr. 4, 2026

Karachi/Kuwait City – Over the past week, the Kuwaiti Dinar has shown mixed movements but closed lower overall at 902.24 Pakistani Rupee in the open market today, April 4, 2026.

The rate slipped from around 906–908 levels earlier in the week and remains well below the late-January high of 919.69 PKR. It is still significantly softer than the 2025 summer peak of 926.79 PKR, continuing the reversal of the mid-year gains seen from 919.67 PKR (June 10) through 922.06 PKR (June 13) and 925.45 PKR (June 18).

The ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran continues to dominate oil markets and create volatility across the region. Brent crude has stayed elevated in the $109–114 per barrel range recently (with earlier spikes near $119), driven by persistent concerns over the Strait of Hormuz. Disruptions including attacks on vessels, partial blockades, and shipping delays have kept supply risks high. For Kuwait — producing roughly 2.7 million barrels daily as a key OPEC+ member — the situation has been challenging. While higher oil prices offer some revenue support, actual infrastructure hits, tanker incidents near the coast, and halted shipping routes have added operational uncertainty, weighing on the basket-pegged Dinar despite reserves remaining comfortably above $40 billion.

The Pakistani Rupee has displayed relative resilience during this period of turmoil. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves stood at approximately $16.38 billion as of late March, with total liquid reserves around $21.79 billion. Strong worker remittances (still on track to exceed $36 billion for the fiscal year) and continued IMF support under the $7 billion program have helped maintain a buffer. However, the Iran war poses clear headwinds: elevated oil prices are inflating Pakistan’s energy import bill, which could widen the $26–27 billion trade deficit and add upward pressure on inflation (recently near 6.1%).

Weekly snapshot & impact

Remittances: 1,000 KWD now converts to 902,240 PKR — down several thousand PKR from the start of the week, though still modestly higher than late November 2024’s 901.33 PKR. Families continue to see some year-on-year benefit, but the war-related swings are complicating monthly planning.

— down several thousand PKR from the start of the week, though still modestly higher than late November 2024’s 901.33 PKR. Families continue to see some year-on-year benefit, but the war-related swings are complicating monthly planning. Imports: The weaker Dinar provides limited relief on Kuwaiti petroleum costs, but the overall surge in global oil prices tied to Hormuz tensions is likely to push domestic fuel prices higher in Pakistan.

Exporters: A relatively firmer PKR trims a bit of pricing edge for Pakistani textiles, rice and other goods in Kuwaiti markets.

Quick currency profiles

KWD (1961) – World’s highest-valued currency, basket-pegged and heavily tied to oil wealth; symbolized as KD or د.ك.

– World’s highest-valued currency, basket-pegged and heavily tied to oil wealth; symbolized as KD or د.ك. PKR (1947) – Managed float overseen by the State Bank, symbolized as ₨, currently supported by reserve growth and IMF-backed reforms.

Outlook The Iran conflict has turned energy markets highly unpredictable, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a critical flashpoint. As long as disruptions and geopolitical risks continue, the Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee rate is expected to stay volatile — potentially sliding further on supply concerns or rebounding if oil prices spike on fresh developments. Remittance families and petroleum importers should closely monitor crude movements, Hormuz updates, and weekly SBP reserve figures. This situation remains fluid and could trigger sudden shifts in the pair at any time.