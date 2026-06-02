The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) traded largely stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on June 2, 2026, reflecting continued subdued volatility in the currency pair.

According to market data, the Kuwaiti Dinar was quoted between Rs. 881.60 (buying) and Rs. 892.25 (selling) on June 2, 2026, compared with Rs. 883.35 (buying) and Rs. 894.20 (selling) on June 1, 2026.

The marginal movement highlights a broadly steady trend in the exchange rate, with only minor day-to-day adjustments in retail currency markets.

Gulf currency strength underpins stability

Analysts attribute the Kuwaiti Dinar’s resilience to Kuwait’s managed exchange rate framework, which links the currency to a diversified basket of global currencies rather than a single peg. This structure is widely viewed as providing insulation against sharp external shocks and supporting long-term investor confidence.

In contrast, the Pakistani rupee continues to reflect underlying macroeconomic pressures, including trade deficits, inflationary trends, and external financing needs. However, officials and market participants note that administrative measures by the State Bank of Pakistan, alongside steady remittance inflows, have helped limit excessive volatility in the open market.

Trade and remittance impact

The strong valuation of the Kuwaiti Dinar continues to influence cross-border financial flows. For importers in Pakistan, particularly those dealing in energy products and industrial machinery sourced from Gulf markets, the elevated exchange rate translates into higher rupee costs.

At the same time, the exchange dynamics remain favourable for Pakistani workers in Kuwait, whose remittances convert into higher rupee value when transferred home. These inflows continue to play a key role in supporting household incomes and contributing to Pakistan’s external account stability.

Outlook remains range-bound

Currency dealers expect the Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee pair to remain largely range-bound in the near term, with limited directional movement unless influenced by shifts in global oil prices or domestic macroeconomic adjustments in either country.

Market participants advise monitoring live spreads across licensed exchange providers, as retail rates may vary slightly between institutions and cities.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates are indicative and may fluctuate during the trading day depending on market conditions and liquidity.