The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained strong against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on June 3, 2026, with buying rates recorded at Rs. 882.18 and selling rates at Rs. 892.75.

A day earlier, on June 2, 2026, the Kuwaiti Dinar was quoted at Rs. 881.60 for buying and Rs. 892.25 for selling, showing a slight upward movement against the Pakistani Rupee as an increase of Rs. 0.58 in the buying rate and Rs. 0.50 in the selling rate.

The Kuwaiti Dinar is widely regarded as one of the world’s strongest currencies, supported by Kuwait’s managed exchange rate system that links it to a basket of international currencies. This structure helps cushion the currency from sharp global fluctuations and maintains long-term stability.

In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee continues to trade under pressure from macroeconomic challenges, including external financing needs, inflation, and ongoing trade imbalances. However, currency dealers note that administrative measures and consistent remittance inflows have helped limit excessive volatility in the local currency.

The strong value of the Kuwaiti Dinar continues to have mixed effects on Pakistan’s economy. Importers sourcing goods from Gulf markets face higher rupee costs, particularly in sectors such as energy and industrial machinery. Conversely, Pakistani workers in Kuwait benefit from stronger conversion rates, with remittances providing enhanced support to household incomes and foreign exchange reserves.

At current rates, even small transfers from Kuwait convert into significant rupee amounts, reinforcing the importance of remittance inflows in supporting Pakistan’s external account stability.

Market participants expect the KWD/PKR exchange rate to remain broadly stable in the near term, with limited volatility unless influenced by shifts in global oil prices or major domestic macroeconomic changes.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates are indicative and may vary during the day depending on demand, liquidity, and rates offered by banks and exchange companies.