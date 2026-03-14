Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Mar 14, 2026

Karachi/Kuwait City – The Kuwaiti Dinar weakened further today, settling at 909.31 Pakistani Rupee in the open market. That’s down from 908.70 PKR last week and continues the volatile slide we’ve seen since the brief spike to 919.69 PKR in late January.

The rate is now far below the 2025 summer high of 926.79 PKR, after those mid-year gains from 919.67 PKR (June 10) to 922.06 PKR (June 13) and 925.45 PKR (June 18).

The ongoing U.S.-Israel war with Iran has completely upended oil markets. Brent crude has surged to around $103–104 per barrel this week, with prices hitting peaks near $119 earlier amid fears of prolonged disruptions. Iran’s attacks on tankers, refinery shutdowns, and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz — through which about 20% of global oil flows — have triggered massive supply shocks. For Kuwait, a key OPEC+ producer of roughly 2.7 million barrels daily, the chaos has been brutal: direct Iranian strikes damaged infrastructure, a leaking tanker off the coast, and halted shipping have all hammered export flows despite the higher prices. The basket-pegged Dinar is caught in this turbulence, even with reserves over $40 billion providing some cushion.

The Pakistani Rupee has held relatively firm amid the storm. Total liquid foreign reserves stand at $21.60 billion as of early March, with State Bank holdings at $16.34 billion — the highest in four years — supported by strong remittances (still tracking above $36 billion this fiscal year) and IMF tranches under the $7 billion program. But the Iran war poses big risks: skyrocketing oil prices threaten to balloon Pakistan’s import bill, widen the $26–27 billion trade deficit, and push inflation higher (recently around 6.1%). Gulf remittance flows could also face disruptions if the conflict escalates further.

Real-world impact

Remittances: 1,000 KWD now converts to 909,310 PKR — down roughly 1,390 PKR from last week but still about 7,980 PKR higher than late November 2024’s 901.33 PKR. That helps families, though war-driven uncertainty looms large.

— down roughly 1,390 PKR from last week but still about 7,980 PKR higher than late November 2024’s 901.33 PKR. That helps families, though war-driven uncertainty looms large. Imports: The weaker KWD softens Kuwaiti crude costs somewhat, but overall oil spikes from the Hormuz blockade could drive Pakistan’s fuel prices sharply higher.

Exporters: A firmer PKR slightly reduces competitiveness for textiles and rice in Kuwait.

Quick currency profiles

KWD (1961) – World’s highest-valued unit, basket-pegged, oil-dependent; symbol KD or د.ك.

– World’s highest-valued unit, basket-pegged, oil-dependent; symbol KD or د.ك. PKR (1947) – Managed float by State Bank, symbol ₨, supported by IMF reforms and reserves.

With the Iran conflict keeping the Strait of Hormuz largely shut and Brent volatile above $100, the KWD to PKR rate could swing wildly — potentially softening more if attacks continue or rebounding sharply on any price surge. Remittance senders and importers should track oil headlines, Hormuz developments, and SBP updates closely — this war has turned energy markets into a minefield.