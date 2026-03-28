Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – March 28, 2026

Karachi/Kuwait City – Over the past week, the Kuwaiti Dinar has continued its gradual decline against the Pakistani Rupee, closing at 906.58 PKR in the open market today. This marks a fresh low compared to 908.70 PKR last Saturday and reflects the broader downward pressure we’ve seen since the brief recovery to 919.69 PKR in late January.

The pair remains significantly below the 2025 summer peak of 926.79 PKR, even after the earlier mid-year climb from 919.67 PKR (June 10) through 922.06 PKR (June 13) and 925.45 PKR (June 18).

The dominant factor this week has been extreme volatility in global oil markets triggered by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. Brent crude has surged sharply, trading above $110–114 per barrel in recent sessions (hitting peaks near $119 earlier in the conflict), driven by fears over the Strait of Hormuz and repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks. For Kuwait — a key OPEC+ producer pumping around 2.7 million barrels daily — the situation has been double-edged: while higher oil prices should theoretically support the Dinar, direct disruptions including strikes on regional infrastructure, tanker incidents off the coast, and shipping halts have created serious operational challenges and added heavy uncertainty to the basket-pegged currency, despite solid reserves above $40 billion.

On the Pakistani side, the Pakistani Rupee has shown relative resilience amid the turmoil. Total liquid foreign reserves stood at $21.74 billion as of mid-March, with State Bank holdings rising modestly to around $16.38 billion. Strong worker remittances (still projected above $36 billion for the fiscal year) and continued IMF support under the $7 billion program have provided a buffer. However, the Iran war is raising serious concerns: the spike in oil prices is expected to inflate Pakistan’s already heavy energy import bill, potentially widening the $26–27 billion trade deficit and pushing inflation higher from its recent 6.1% level. Any further escalation could also disrupt Gulf remittance flows.

Weekly snapshot & impact

Remittances: 1,000 KWD now converts to 906,580 PKR — roughly 2,120 PKR less than last week, though still about 5,250 PKR above late November 2024’s 901.33 PKR. Families continue to benefit from the year-on-year gain, but war-related uncertainty is making planning difficult.

— roughly 2,120 PKR less than last week, though still about 5,250 PKR above late November 2024’s 901.33 PKR. Families continue to benefit from the year-on-year gain, but war-related uncertainty is making planning difficult. Imports: The weaker Dinar offers some short-term relief on Kuwaiti petroleum costs, but the broader oil price surge from the Hormuz disruptions is likely to drive up domestic fuel prices in Pakistan.

Exporters: A relatively firmer PKR slightly reduces price competitiveness for Pakistani textiles, rice and other goods in Kuwaiti markets.

Quick currency profiles

KWD (1961) – World’s highest-valued currency, basket-pegged and deeply tied to oil wealth; symbolized as KD or د.ك.

– World’s highest-valued currency, basket-pegged and deeply tied to oil wealth; symbolized as KD or د.ك. PKR (1947) – Managed float overseen by the State Bank, symbolized as ₨, currently supported by reserve growth and IMF-backed reforms.

Outlook The Iran conflict has turned oil markets into a high-stakes battlefield. With Brent volatile well above $100 and risks of further Strait of Hormuz disruptions or supply shocks, the Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee rate is likely to remain highly sensitive in the coming weeks. We could see sharp swings depending on ceasefire talks, escalation levels, or any resolution in the region. Remittance-dependent families and petroleum importers should closely monitor crude prices, Hormuz developments, and weekly SBP reserve updates — this geopolitical storm is far from over and will keep dictating movements in the KWD/PKR pair.