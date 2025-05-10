Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today-May 10, 2025

Karachi, May 10, 2025: Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) remained unchanged against Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Saturday in open market at the rate of 916.95 PKR.

This consistent appreciation is a reflection of stable money flows between the two nations and sustains Kuwait’s strong economic position as one of the top oil producers.

1 KUWAITI DINAR = 916.95 PAKISTANI RUPEES

Purists attribute stable rate to systematic remittances from Pakistani labor in Kuwait and firm foreign exchange market demand for the dinar. Robust Kuwaiti oil revenues underpin currency strength and recent steps by Pakistan to prop up foreign reserves have halted sharp rupee declines.

Kuwaiti Dinar’s fixed exchange rate benefits Pakistani expatriates as it maintains remittance purchasing power. Companies engaged in Kuwait-Pakistan trade also benefit from reduced currency volatility. The high dinar increases Pakistani workers’ and students’ living expenses in Kuwait and in rupees by converting salaries into rupees.

The dealers will track such aspects as price movements of oil and reserve management in Pakistan, which can determine exchange rates. Meanwhile, the fixed rate provides security for traders who transact in these currencies.

Regarding the Currencies

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): The most valued currency in the world, produced by the Central Bank of Kuwait. It is tied to a basket of currencies, and it exists on the Kuwaiti oil economy.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): National currency, which is regulated by State Bank of Pakistan. It is sensitive to inflation, trade deficit, and foreign borrowing in its exchange rate. Experts suggest observing the overall trend of oil prices along with that of the Pakistani state for indications of a forthcoming change in the exchange rate. Stability of Kuwaiti Dinar-Pakistani Rupee at the current time assures short-term certainty for monetary exchanges.