Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - May 13, 2026

The open market rate for one Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, on May 13, 2026, is approximately 889.47 to 909.66 PKR for selling. Rates fluctuate slightly, with buying rates generally around Rs. 878-904 PKR depending on the exchange.

Market Context

The Kuwaiti Dinar remains a pillar of regional stability, supported by Kuwait’s significant oil reserves, prudent fiscal management, and a currency peg to a basket of major international currencies. Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, operates under a market-driven regime sensitive to domestic inflation, foreign exchange reserves, trade balances, and global economic shifts.

Economic Impact