Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - May 13, 2026
- By Fahad Ali -
- May 13, 2026
AAResize
The open market rate for one Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, on May 13, 2026, is approximately 889.47 to 909.66 PKR for selling. Rates fluctuate slightly, with buying rates generally around Rs. 878-904 PKR depending on the exchange.
Market Context
The Kuwaiti Dinar remains a pillar of regional stability, supported by Kuwait’s significant oil reserves, prudent fiscal management, and a currency peg to a basket of major international currencies. Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, operates under a market-driven regime sensitive to domestic inflation, foreign exchange reserves, trade balances, and global economic shifts.
Economic Impact
- For Businesses and Trade: The continued strength of the KWD elevates the rupee-denominated cost of imports from Kuwait, particularly for energy and petroleum products. This remains a factor in Pakistan’s import bill and contributes to broader inflationary trends.
- For Expatriates and Households: The large Pakistani diaspora in Kuwait benefits from this robust exchange rate, as remittances converted into rupees provide significant support to household incomes and help sustain domestic consumption.
- Investment Dynamics: While the KWD’s premium valuation enhances the purchasing power of Kuwaiti investors, it simultaneously makes Pakistani exports relatively more expensive in dinar terms, presenting a continued challenge for export competitiveness.