Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - May 14, 2026

The open market selling rate for one Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, May 14, 2026, is Rs. 890.06, while the buying rate stands at Rs. 879.28. The current buying and selling rates are slightly higher than the previous day’s rates.

The Kuwaiti Dinar, the official currency of Kuwait and one of the world’s strongest and highest-valued currencies, is supported by the country’s vast oil reserves, prudent fiscal management, and a peg to a basket of major currencies. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee, Pakistan’s official currency managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, operates under a market-driven regime and is influenced by domestic inflation, foreign exchange reserves, trade imbalances, and external economic factors.

The KWD’s strength stems from Kuwait’s oil-dependent yet stable economy, which benefits from favorable global energy prices and substantial sovereign wealth reserves. The PKR, meanwhile, faces ongoing pressures typical of emerging market currencies, including inflation control challenges and the need to maintain adequate dollar reserves. Recent trading shows the dinar holding firm in the 906–910 range throughout early May 2026, with minor daily fluctuations reflecting steady demand for the high-value Gulf currency.

Economic Impact

For Pakistan, a stronger KWD raises the local-currency cost of imports from Kuwait, especially petroleum and related products, which could add marginal pressure to the import bill and contribute to inflationary trends. On the positive side, the large Pakistani expatriate community in Kuwait stands to gain, as their remittances convert into more rupees, providing a vital boost to household incomes and foreign exchange inflows.

Kuwaiti investors or businesses engaging with Pakistan enjoy enhanced purchasing power, though this may make Pakistani goods relatively more expensive in dinar terms, potentially affecting export competitiveness.

The KWD-PKR pair is expected to remain sensitive to global oil price movements, Kuwait’s economic policies, and Pakistan’s macroeconomic reforms — particularly efforts around inflation, reserves, and trade. With the dinar maintaining its premium valuation, analysts anticipate continued relative strength in the near term unless significant shifts occur in energy markets or Pakistan’s external position.

This steady performance highlights the contrasting fundamentals between the two economies and the enduring appeal of the Kuwaiti Dinar as a stable regional currency.