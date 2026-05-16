The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) maintained its strong position against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) during the outgoing week in Pakistan’s open market, with only limited fluctuations observed in currency trading.

By Saturday, May 16, 2026, the KWD was trading at approximately Rs. 879.28 for buying and Rs. 889.06 for selling in the open market, reflecting stable demand for the Gulf currency.

On Friday, May 15, 2026, the selling rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar stood at Rs. 889.06, while the buying rate remained unchanged at Rs. 879.28 compared to the previous trading session.

A day earlier, on Thursday, May 14, 2026, the open market selling rate for one Kuwaiti Dinar was recorded at Rs. 890.06, while the buying rate stood at Rs. 879.28 against the Pakistani Rupee.

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the Kuwaiti Dinar traded at approximately Rs. 889.47 to Rs. 909.66 for selling in the open market. Buying rates generally ranged between Rs. 878 and Rs. 904..

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the KWD-to-PKR exchange rate averaged around Rs. 909 for selling, while buying rates were generally recorded between Rs. 880 and Rs. 891 in the open market.

The week began on Monday, May 11, 2026, with the Kuwaiti Dinar trading at an average buying rate of Rs. 880.42 and a selling rate of Rs. 891.34 against the Pakistani Rupee.

Currency analysts said the Kuwaiti Dinar continued to remain one of the highest-valued foreign currencies in Pakistan’s exchange market due to strong remittance inflows from Gulf countries and steady demand for the currency among overseas workers and importers.

Financial experts noted that although the KWD-PKR exchange rate witnessed slight day-to-day fluctuations, the overall trend remained relatively stable throughout the week, reflecting balanced market activity and continued pressure on the Pakistani Rupee in the open market.