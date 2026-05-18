Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 18 2026

Today in the open market in Pakistan, the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) is trading at approximately Rs. 879.28 for buying and Rs. 889.06 for selling.

By Saturday, the last working day, May 16, 2026, the KWD was trading at approximately Rs. 879.28 for buying and Rs. 889.06 for selling in the open market, reflecting stable demand for the Gulf currency.

Overview of KWD vs PKR Exchange Dynamics:

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), the official currency of Kuwait and one of the world’s highest-valued currencies, derives its strength from the country’s substantial oil reserves, disciplined fiscal management, and its exchange rate policy linked to a basket of major global currencies.

In comparison, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), issued and regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan, operates under a market-based exchange rate system and is shaped by factors such as inflation, foreign exchange reserves, trade deficits, and broader external economic conditions.

Kuwait’s oil-driven economy, supported by stable revenues and significant sovereign wealth reserves, continues to underpin the strength of the KWD.

On the other hand, the PKR, like many emerging market currencies, remains under pressure from inflationary challenges and the need to maintain sufficient foreign exchange reserves.

In early May 2026, the Kuwaiti Dinar has generally traded within a stable range of around 906–910 PKR, with only minor daily fluctuations reflecting consistent demand for the high-value Gulf currency.

Economic Impact on Pakistan:

From an economic perspective, a stronger KWD increases the cost of imports from Kuwait for Pakistan, particularly in petroleum and related sectors, which may add pressure to the import bill and contribute to inflationary concerns. However, it also benefits the large Pakistani expatriate community in Kuwait, as remittances convert into higher rupee values, thereby supporting household incomes and strengthening foreign exchange inflows.

At the same time, Kuwaiti investors and businesses operating in Pakistan gain greater purchasing power, although this can make Pakistani exports relatively more expensive in dinar terms, potentially affecting competitiveness in trade.

Outlook for the KWD-PKR Pair:

Looking ahead, the KWD-PKR exchange rate is expected to remain closely linked to global oil price movements, Kuwait’s fiscal and monetary stability, and Pakistan’s macroeconomic performance, including reforms aimed at controlling inflation, improving reserves, and narrowing trade imbalances.

Overall, the sustained strength of the Kuwaiti Dinar highlights the structural differences between the two economies and reinforces its position as one of the most stable and high-value currencies in the region.