Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 19, 2026

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained largely stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Pakistan’s open market on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, with only marginal changes recorded compared to the previous trading session.

According to currency market rates, the Kuwaiti Dinar was trading at Rs. 879.18 for buying and Rs. 889.25 for selling on May 19. On May 18, the currency was available at Rs. 879.28 for buying and Rs. 889.06 for selling.

Compared to the previous day, the KWD registered a slight decline of Rs. 0.10 in the buying rate, while the selling rate increased marginally by Rs. 0.19, indicating continued stability in the KWD/PKR market.

Kuwaiti Dinar Maintains Position Among World’s Strongest Currencies

The Kuwaiti Dinar continues to rank among the highest-valued currencies globally, supported by Kuwait’s vast oil wealth, strong fiscal position, and prudent monetary management.

Analysts note that Kuwait’s exchange rate framework, which is linked to a basket of major international currencies, has helped the Dinar maintain long-term stability despite fluctuations in global financial markets.

The Gulf state’s strong sovereign reserves and steady oil revenues continue to reinforce investor confidence in the KWD.

Pakistani Rupee Influenced by Domestic Economic Pressures

In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee operates under a market-based exchange rate system and remains sensitive to inflation, foreign exchange reserve levels, external debt obligations, and trade imbalances.

Currency experts say the Rupee continues to face pressure from import financing requirements and broader macroeconomic challenges, although remittance inflows and monetary policy measures by the State Bank of Pakistan have helped contain excessive volatility.

Stronger KWD Raises Import Costs but Supports Remittances

A relatively strong Kuwaiti Dinar increases the cost of imports from Kuwait, particularly in petroleum-related sectors, potentially adding pressure to Pakistan’s import bill and domestic inflation.

However, the higher value of the KWD continues to benefit thousands of Pakistani expatriates working in Kuwait, as remittances sent back home convert into larger rupee amounts, supporting household incomes and strengthening foreign exchange inflows.

At current exchange rates, remittances from Kuwait continue to provide substantial support to families across Pakistan amid rising living costs.

Trade and Investment Implications

The stable strength of the Kuwaiti Dinar also affects bilateral trade and investment activity between the two countries.

Kuwaiti investors and businesses operating in Pakistan benefit from stronger purchasing power, while Pakistani exporters may face pricing challenges as local products become relatively more expensive in dinar terms.

Economic analysts say currency stability remains important for maintaining balanced trade relations and investor confidence between Pakistan and Gulf economies.

Market Outlook for KWD/PKR

Currency dealers expect the KWD/PKR pair to remain relatively stable in the near term, with future movement likely to depend on international oil prices, Kuwait’s fiscal outlook, and Pakistan’s broader macroeconomic performance.

Analysts believe Pakistan’s progress in controlling inflation, improving foreign exchange reserves, and narrowing trade deficits will remain key factors influencing the Rupee’s long-term direction against major Gulf currencies.

Disclaimer

Exchange rates fluctuate throughout trading hours and may vary across banks, exchange companies, and financial institutions.