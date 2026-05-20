Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 20, 2026

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) showed a mixed trend against the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) in the open market on May 20, 2026, weakening slightly in the buying rate while remaining stable in the selling rate compared with the previous session.

The Kuwaiti dinar was trading at RS. 879.28 for buying and RS. 890.25 for selling on May 20, compared with RS. 879.18 and RS. 889.25 respectively on May 19, 2026.

This reflects a marginal rupee loss of 10 paisas in the buying rate and a one-rupee increase in the selling rate against the Kuwaiti currency.

The Kuwaiti dinar continues to rank among the world’s strongest currencies, supported by Kuwait’s oil-driven economy, strong fiscal surplus, and substantial sovereign reserves. Analysts note that the currency’s stability is reinforced by Kuwait’s managed exchange rate system, which is linked to a basket of major global currencies.

In contrast, the Pakistani rupee operates under a market-based exchange rate regime and remains sensitive to inflationary pressures, external debt obligations, trade imbalances, and foreign exchange reserve movements. Currency experts say that while pressures persist, remittance inflows and monetary policy measures by the State Bank of Pakistan have helped limit sharp volatility.

A stronger Kuwaiti dinar increases import costs for Pakistan, particularly in petroleum-linked sectors, potentially adding pressure on the country’s import bill. However, it also benefits Pakistani expatriates working in Kuwait, as remittances sent home translate into higher rupee earnings for families.

At prevailing exchange rates, remittances from Kuwait continue to provide meaningful financial support to households across Pakistan, especially amid rising living costs.

Bilateral trade and investment flows are also influenced by exchange rate movements. While Kuwaiti investors benefit from stronger purchasing power in Pakistan, local exporters may face pricing challenges as goods become relatively more expensive in dinar terms.

Currency dealers expect the KWD/PKR pair to remain broadly stable in the near term, with future movement likely to depend on global oil price trends, Kuwait’s fiscal outlook, and Pakistan’s macroeconomic performance.

Analysts say Pakistan’s efforts to improve foreign exchange reserves, control inflation, and narrow the trade deficit will remain key to the rupee’s long-term stability against major Gulf currencies.

Exchange rates may vary during trading hours and differ across banks and exchange companies.