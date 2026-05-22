Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 22, 2026

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) posted a slight decline against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Friday, May 22, 2026.

According to exchange market data, the buying rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar was recorded at Rs. 878.70, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 889.25.

A day earlier, on May 21, 2026, the Dinar was being bought at Rs. 879.28 and sold at Rs. 890.25 in the open market. This indicates a decrease of Rs. 0.58 in the buying rate and Rs. 1.00 in the selling rate compared to the previous trading session.

Kuwaiti Dinar Maintains Global Strength

The Kuwaiti Dinar continues to rank among the world’s strongest currencies, supported by Kuwait’s oil-driven economy, robust fiscal position, and large sovereign wealth reserves.

Financial experts noted that Kuwait’s managed exchange rate system, which is linked to a basket of international currencies, has helped maintain long-term currency stability. Consistent oil revenues and strong government reserves also continue to strengthen investor confidence in the Dinar.

Pakistani Rupee Remains Under Pressure

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee continues to face challenges from inflationary pressures, external debt obligations, trade imbalances, and fluctuations in foreign exchange reserves under its market-based exchange rate system.

However, economists say steady remittance inflows and monetary measures introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan have played an important role in limiting excessive volatility in the local currency market.

Strong Dinar Raises Import Costs

The strength of the Kuwaiti Dinar continues to increase import costs for Pakistan, particularly in sectors associated with petroleum products, industrial materials, and machinery, potentially adding pressure to the country’s import bill.

At the same time, the stable Dinar provides greater purchasing power for Kuwaiti investors operating in Pakistan, while Pakistani exporters may face pricing pressure as products become relatively more expensive in Dinar terms.

Overseas Pakistanis Continue to Benefit

Pakistani expatriates working in Kuwait continue to benefit from the Dinar’s high value, as remittances sent back home convert into larger amounts in Pakistani Rupees.

These inflows remain a significant source of support for households across Pakistan, particularly amid rising living expenses and inflationary pressures.

Outlook for KWD/PKR Exchange Rate

Currency dealers expect the KWD/PKR exchange rate to remain relatively stable in the near term. Analysts believe future movements will largely depend on global oil price trends, Kuwait’s fiscal outlook, and Pakistan’s overall macroeconomic performance.

Experts added that Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen foreign exchange reserves, narrow the trade deficit, and maintain inflation control will remain key factors influencing the Rupee’s long-term stability against major Gulf currencies.

Disclaimer

Exchange rates may fluctuate during trading hours and may vary among banks, exchange companies, and financial institutions.