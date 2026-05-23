The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained largely stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) during the week ending May 23, 2026, with only slight fluctuations recorded in Pakistan’s open market.

As of May 23, 2026, the Kuwaiti Dinar was trading at Rs. 878.70 for buying and Rs. 889.25 for selling in the open market, reflecting a stable trend at the close of the trading week.

A day earlier, on May 22, the buying rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar was recorded at Rs. 878.70, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 889.25, showing no major change in market activity.

On May 21 and May 20, the Kuwaiti currency traded at Rs. 879.28 for buying and Rs. 890.25 for selling on both days, marking the highest selling rate recorded during the week.

Earlier, on May 19, the Kuwaiti Dinar was trading at Rs. 879.18 for buying and Rs. 889.25 for selling in Pakistan’s currency market.

The week began on May 18 with the Kuwaiti Dinar trading at approximately Rs. 879.28 for buying and Rs. 889.06 for selling in the open market.

Overall, the KWD-PKR exchange rate remained within a narrow range throughout the week, indicating limited volatility in the foreign exchange market.

Currency experts attributed the stable movement to balanced demand for Gulf currencies and consistent remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis.

The Kuwaiti Dinar remains one of the strongest and most valued foreign currencies traded in Pakistan due to strong employment and remittance links with Kuwait, where a significant Pakistani workforce resides.