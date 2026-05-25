Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 25, 2026

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained one of the strongest foreign currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on May 25, 2026, supported by Kuwait’s stable oil-driven economy and strong fiscal fundamentals.

According to market data, the Kuwaiti Dinar was trading at Rs. 876.38 for buying and Rs. 887.25 for selling. In comparison, on May 23, 2026, the previous working day, the Kuwaiti Dinar stood at Rs. 878.70 for buying and Rs. 889.25 for selling.

The latest figures indicate a decline of Rs. 2.32 in the buying rate and Rs. 2 in the selling rate over the last trading session, reflecting modest movement in the open market.

Kuwaiti Dinar Maintains Global Strength

Financial analysts said the Kuwaiti Dinar continues to rank among the world’s highest-valued currencies due to Kuwait’s strong oil revenues, large sovereign wealth reserves, and stable fiscal position.

Experts noted that Kuwait’s managed exchange rate system — linked to a basket of international currencies — has helped maintain long-term stability in the Dinar and reinforced investor confidence in the country’s financial system.

Pakistani Rupee Continues to Face Pressure

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure amid inflation concerns, external debt repayments, trade imbalances, and fluctuations in foreign exchange reserves.

Economists, however, believe that stable remittance inflows and policy measures introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan have helped contain excessive volatility in the local currency market and provided some support to the Rupee.

Strong Dinar Raises Import Costs

The strength of the Kuwaiti Dinar continues to increase import-related costs for Pakistan, particularly in sectors linked to petroleum products, industrial equipment, and machinery imports.

At the same time, the stronger currency provides greater purchasing power for Kuwaiti investors operating in Pakistan, while Pakistani exporters may face pricing challenges as goods become relatively more expensive in Dinar terms.

Overseas Pakistanis Benefit from Higher Exchange Value

Pakistani expatriates working in Kuwait continue to benefit from the Dinar’s elevated value, as remittances sent to Pakistan convert into larger rupee amounts.

These remittance inflows remain an important source of financial support for households across the country, especially amid rising living costs and inflationary pressures.

KWD/PKR Outlook

Currency dealers expect the KWD/PKR exchange rate to remain relatively stable in the near term. Analysts say future currency movement will largely depend on global oil price trends, Kuwait’s fiscal outlook, Pakistan’s macroeconomic conditions, and developments in foreign exchange reserves.

Experts added that Pakistan’s efforts to improve exports, control inflation, and strengthen external accounts will remain key factors influencing the Rupee’s performance against major Gulf currencies.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates may fluctuate during the day and may vary between banks, exchange companies, and financial institutions.