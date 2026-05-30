The Pakistani open market witnessed a largely stable yet marginally fluctuating trajectory for the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) during May 2026.

The high-value Kuwaiti Dinar experienced a wide-ranging, volatile spread against the Pakistani Rupee at the start of the review period before consolidating into highly predictable trading bands and softening slightly toward the end of the month.

Mid-Month Spreads and Sharp Corrections

The month opened with significant variation and wide price spreads. On Monday, May 11, 2026, the Kuwaiti Dinar kicked off the week trading at an average buying rate of Rs. 880.42 and a selling rate of Rs. 891.34.

Volatility peaked on Tuesday, May 12, as selling rates surged to an average high of around Rs. 909, while buying rates broad-ranged between Rs. 880 and Rs. 891.

This widespread momentum carried into Wednesday, May 13, with the selling rate expanding drastically between Rs. 889.47 and a striking peak of Rs. 909.66, while buying rates generally ranged between Rs. 878 and Rs. 904.

However, the market underwent a sharp correction on Thursday, May 14, aggressively narrowing the spread; the buying rate stabilized at Rs. 879.28 while the open market selling rate locked in at Rs. 890.06.

This newly found baseline solidified on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, with the buying rate holding perfectly unchanged at Rs. 879.28 and the selling rate easing slightly to Rs. 889.06, reflecting a stable retail demand.

Peak Selling Rates and Late-Week Plateaus

The following week commenced on Monday, May 18, with the Kuwaiti Dinar maintaining its firm stance at approximately Rs. 879.28 for buying and Rs. 889.06 for selling.

A mild shift occurred on Tuesday, May 19, when buying ticked to Rs. 879.18 while selling adjusted to Rs. 889.25.

Immediately following this, the currency hit its highest uniform selling plateau of the week. On both Wednesday, May 20, and Thursday, May 21, the Kuwaiti currency traded flat at Rs. 879.28 for buying and Rs. 890.25 for selling on both days, marking the cleanest high point for sellers during that cycle.

As the weekend neared, the market experienced a subtle downward consolidation but anchored itself firmly. On Friday, May 22, the buying rate eased to Rs. 878.70 while the selling rate settled at Rs. 889.25.

This exact trend persisted into Saturday, May 23, with rates remaining entirely unchanged, signaling a calm and stable close to the trading week.

Late-May Outlook

Following the weekend break, market data from Monday, May 25, 2026, revealed a minor downward adjustment in the open market.

The Kuwaiti Dinar was recorded trading against the Pakistani Rupee at Rs. 876.38 for buying and Rs. 887.25 for selling, indicating a modest cooling off in overall demand while maintaining a resilient, healthy equilibrium for retail forex traders.

Overall, the Kuwaiti Dinar demonstrated resilience against the Pakistani Rupee throughout May 2026. After experiencing significant volatility during the first half of the month, the currency gradually stabilized and traded within a relatively narrow range in later sessions.

The highest selling rate observed during the review period was approximately Rs909.66, while the currency closed the month at lower but stable levels.

The Kuwaiti Dinar continued to benefit from steady demand in the local foreign exchange market, helping it maintain its strength against the Pakistani Rupee despite periodic fluctuations.