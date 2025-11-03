Kuwait's ministry warns parents about choking risk in 'Labubu' doll

Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced a recall of the popular Labubu toy. Due to a manufacturing defect that poses a choking hazard for young children.

According to the ministry’s recall notice, certain parts of the toys can easily detach, which may lead to suffocation risks.

They further advised to immediately stop using the toy and return it to the authorised distributor for all refund. The return is being conducted under Kuwait’s Consumer Protection Law No. 39/2014. Parents seeking further assistance can contact Hussein Abdullah EST at 96000010 or 56539540.

What is Labubu?

Labubu doll is a quirky collectable figure created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and produced by Chinese toy retailer Pop Mart. Known for its mischievous, fantasy-inspired design, Labubu has become a global pop-culture phenomenon, with fans eagerly collecting dolls sold in “blind boxes” that conceal a specific figure inside.

Since early 2024, Labubu has gained immense popularity, bolstered by celebrity endorsements and viral social media trends. Some limited-edition figures have been resold for as much as $3,000 (Dh11,019), making them highly coveted among collectors.

However, the Labubu craze has also attracted cybercriminals. Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky reports that hundreds of fake multilingual websites have emerged, posing as legitimate Labubu retailers to steal users’ payment information. These fraudulent sites mimic Pop Mart’s branding and offer “exclusive” discounts on rare dolls to lure unsuspecting buyers into sharing sensitive financial details.