The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy in Kuwait has said that several overhead power transmission lines were damaged by shrapnel following the country’s response to attacks it faced.

In a statement, the Ministry said the damage had not disrupted electricity or water supplies across Kuwait, adding that essential services remained fully operational.

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The ministry said emergency teams were immediately deployed in coordination with the relevant security authorities to assess the damage and carry out the necessary repair work.

It added that repair efforts are continuing to restore the affected transmission lines as quickly as possible.

The statement comes hours after Kuwait’s Armed Forces announced they had intercepted two hostile ballistic missiles and 13 drones that breached the country’s airspace, with no casualties or material damage reported.