KWSB clarifies rumours of hydrant service suspension in Karachi

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) denied any suspension of hydrant service, clarifying there is no water crisis in the city.

Focal Person for Hydrants Cell, Shahbaz Bashir, called such news baseless, saying all the hydrants of KWSB are still active and supplying water to citizens.

However, he did mention that water tanker owners and staff are a bit frightened because their tankers were being targeted during recent protests against traffic accidents involving heavy transport.

As a result, the number of tankers supplying water has decreased, but the hydrant service itself is still up and running, Bashir said, despite some difficulties due to the protests.

Read More: Transporters stage protest at National Highway against vehicles burning

Yesterday, another young motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident involving a water tanker in the Manghopir area. 32-year-old Mohammed Daniyal, was on his way to work when the tanker hit him.

Meanwhile, the Dumper and Oil Tankers Association has staged a sit-in at the National Highway to protest against the burning of vehicles by unknown persons, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

President of the dumper owners’ body Liaquat Mehsud has pointed out that the dumpers have been allowed entry in the city by a court order. “Legal action should be taken against those vehicles involved in the accident,” he said.

Today three cargo vehicles and a water tanker were set on fire by unknown persons in Karachi’s Landhi, Korangi, Al-Karam and Surjani Town areas.

Police have detained 10 persons after rampant incidents of vehicles burning.

Earlier, another citizen lost his life by a dumper when the speedy vehicle ran over a motorbike rider at Hawkes Bay Road near Musharraf Colony. The dumper driver escaped from the scene after the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that 102 citizens have been died in last 42 days of this year.

Unknown miscreants set on fire two trucks and a trailer carrying cargo this morning.

Scores of unknown persons in a similar modus operandi in both incidents, in surprize early morning raids set the vehicles with cargo on fire and made their escape from the scene, police said.