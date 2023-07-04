31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Advertisement -

KWSB gets corporation status, to be headed by Mayor Karachi

Rafay Hussain
By Rafay Hussain
|

TOP NEWS

Rafay Hussain
Rafay Hussain

KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has gotten corporation status and will now be headed by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has signed a bill seeking municipal corporation status for Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Following the approval, the KWSB Amendment Act came into effect which also increased the powers of Mayor Karachi.

Earlier, the water board was chaired by Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Barrister Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 through a show of hand.

The voting for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor was held at Pakitan Arts Council under strict security. The doors of the Arts Council were closed after 11am.

The mayoral contest was between Wahab and Rehman, as all the other candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers, while Salman Abdullah and Saifuddin of PPP and JI, respectively contested for the post of deputy mayor.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, as 34 members of the KMC failed to reach the Arts Council of Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.