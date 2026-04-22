The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has launched a citywide bulk flow metering system in a major step towards modernising the city’s long-troubled water supply network.

According to officials, the initiative aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and data-driven management within Karachi’s water distribution system. The newly introduced technology will enable real-time monitoring, allowing authorities to accurately assess and oversee water supply across the city.

The project is being implemented under the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), with support from the Sindh government and financial assistance from the World Bank. It is designed to address longstanding challenges, including unequal water distribution, unaccounted water losses and inefficient billing practices.

As part of the scheme, around 100 monitoring chambers have been established at key locations across the city to regulate and track water flow. Advanced ultrasonic flow meters—being introduced in Pakistan for the first time—have also been procured. These devices use sound wave technology to measure water flow with precision.

The meters will be installed at major sites including Ajmer Pump House, Nagan Chowrangi, University Reservoirs, Banaras Pump House, Korangi Model Park, Hub Reservoir, NEK Reservoir, Chungi Naka and the Gharo Pumping Station, among others.

During the pilot phase, bulk flow meters are being installed at 43 strategic locations to ensure accurate monitoring of water supply across different areas.

The system will provide real-time data, enabling authorities to identify shortages, reduce wastage and ensure fair distribution for residential, commercial and industrial users.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab described water supply as the city’s most pressing civic issue, noting that the absence of an effective measurement system in the past had adversely affected both distribution and revenue.

He said the new initiative would lay the foundation for a transparent and equitable billing system.

Officials added that the project will be expanded in phases, with plans to extend metering to commercial, industrial and eventually domestic consumers.

Once fully implemented, the system is expected to provide a comprehensive digital record of water supplied to every household, business and industry, strengthening accountability and sustainability in Karachi’s water management.