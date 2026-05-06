KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has reported a substantial 10.5% increase in bill collections, ARY News reported.

The KWSC collected a total of Rs 8.14 billion through monthly bill payments during the first four months of 2026.

This represents an increase of Rs 70.75 million compared to the amount collected during the same period last year.

Furthermore, the corporation’s overall collection for the 2025–2026 financial year rose by 29% during the first 10 months.

Average monthly collections have now surpassed Rs 2.26 billion.

The KWSC attributed this growth to several factors:

Administrative Reforms:

Improved recovery systems and robust administrative measures.

Tariff Adjustments:

A gradual increase in tariffs.

Arrears Recovery:

More effective collection of long-standing dues.

A spokesperson for the KWSC stated that the corporation remains determined to further increase revenue and maintain long-term financial stability.

Earlier, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has launched a citywide bulk flow metering system in a major step towards modernising the city’s long-troubled water supply network.

According to officials, the initiative aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and data-driven management within Karachi’s water distribution system. The newly introduced technology will enable real-time monitoring, allowing authorities to accurately assess and oversee water supply across the city.

The project is being implemented under the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), with support from the Sindh government and financial assistance from the World Bank.

It is designed to address longstanding challenges, including unequal water distribution, unaccounted water losses and inefficient billing practices.

As part of the scheme, around 100 monitoring chambers have been established at key locations across the city to regulate and track water flow. Advanced ultrasonic flow meters—being introduced in Pakistan for the first time—have also been procured. These devices use sound wave technology to measure water flow with precision.

The meters will be installed at major sites including Ajmer Pump House, Nagan Chowrangi, University Reservoirs, Banaras Pump House, Korangi Model Park, Hub Reservoir, NEK Reservoir, Chungi Naka and the Gharo Pumping Station, among others.

During the pilot phase, bulk flow meters are being installed at 43 strategic locations to ensure accurate monitoring of water supply across different areas.

The system will provide real-time data, enabling authorities to identify shortages, reduce wastage and ensure fair distribution for residential, commercial and industrial users.