Kyle defends himself against Amanda Batula's claim in new 'Summer House' teaser

In the recent teaser of Bravo’s reality show Summer House Season 10, Kyle addressed his wife Amanda’s Batuala’s claim that he fell asleep at a fan’s apartment.

In a statement, she said, “came home at like, 6:30 in the morning”.In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Kyle addressed his wife Amanda’s statement that he fell asleep at a fan’s house. He further explained, “There’s no excuse for staying out as late as I did, but I want to be clear that I did not sleep at a fan’s apartment,” Cooke noted, “I was at an event that Amanda chose not to attend, which moved to a bar and then to an after-party”.

He continued, “I don’t use anything to keep myself wired, so I think I ended up falling asleep on a couch, and suddenly it was almost 6 am. Do I regret the situation? Absolutely. But that’s the truth and full extent of what happened”.

When Amanda told Ciara Miller and Linsday Hubbard about Kyle’s alleged night out in the teaser, Ciara replied, “That’s f—— insane”.

The teaser further revealed tensions rising between Amanda and Kyle, who have been married since 2021. Amanda repeatedly showed concern over her husband’s lifestyle choices.

In a voice over, “I wanted him to stop going out and partying, and he found a career where he goes out late and parties”.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Kyle said he feels unsupported by his wife. “I played the biggest gig of my life, and Amanda couldn’t care less,” he said in response. “I don’t know what matters to her anymore.”

Another scene included in the season 10 teaser features the couple discussing their relationship and Kyle saying he believes their struggles stem from issues with “compatibility, chemistry and intimacy.”

As friction in their marriage continues, Ciara suggested that Amanda should threaten to leave Kyle if he doesn’t get his act together and treat her right in an emotional conversation depicted in the teaser.

Amanda, Kyle, Lindsay and Ciara return to Summer House for its tenth season along with Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson. Newcomers to the hit Bravo series include Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Levi Sebree and Ben Waddell.

Summer House Season 10 arrives Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.