Is Kylian Mbappé playing for France vs Morocco in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals?

France’s captain and talismanic forward Kylian Mbappé has been officially included in the starting XI for their critical FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against Morocco.

Taking the field in Boston Stadium, Mbappé is in full health and set to headline an electrifying frontline alongside Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola as Les Bleus aim for back-to-back semi-final appearances.

Mbappé’s Golden Boot Race in North America

Mbappé arrives at the quarter-final stage in red-hot form, spearheading what many consider the most formidable offensive unit in the tournament. France has astonishingly notched 14 goals in five consecutive wins, with their talismanic number 10 being the primary catalyst.

Tournament Stats: Mbappé leads all scorers in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with 7 goals and 2 assists. He was the hero in France’s tense 1-0 Round of 16 victory, converting the decisive 70th-minute penalty against Paraguay. The star forward’s latest goal brought his career World Cup tally to 19, edging him closer to all-time records and placing him squarely in contention with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland for this edition’s individual scoring crown.

Renewed Rivalry: Mbappé vs. Hakimi

The quarter-final matchup is also heavily defined by the highly anticipated one-on-one battle on the flank between Mbappé and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi. This match serves as a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semi-final in Qatar, where France ended Morocco’s fairytale run with a 2-0 win. While Morocco has built an impressive 10-game unbeaten streak leading into the game, the Opta Supercomputer forecasts a 61.7% chance of France advancing to the next round within regular time.

France vs. Morocco: Match Lineup Profiles: While French manager Didier Deschamps has a full and healthy squad at his disposal to implement his preferred tactics, Morocco’s lineup is facing considerable disruption, notably the absence of their key forward, Ismael Saibari, due to a severe hamstring injury.

Morocco is entering the quarter-final under immense structural strain; despite being on a remarkable 10-game unbeaten streak, their starting striker, Ismael Saibari, is out with a serious hamstring issue. In his place, Brahim Díaz and Soufiane Rahimi are expected to shoulder the primary attacking duties. Morocco will be looking to secure their first-ever competitive victory over France to advance to the semi-finals.

In contrast, France presents a fully fit and robust unit, with no major injury concerns reported, allowing Deschamps to unleash his optimal attacking formation built around Kylian Mbappé.

The French National Team has been in sublime form, boasting five wins, zero losses, and an impressive 14 goals scored in the tournament.