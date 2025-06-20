Real Madrid share latest update on Kylian Mbappé’s condition

Kylian Mbappe has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for gastroenteritis, Real Madrid confirmed on Thursday.

The 26-year-old star had been admitted earlier in the day due to an acute case of the illness. Real Madrid stated that Kylian Mbappe was undergoing tests and receiving the proper medical care.

Later, the club announced that Kylian Mbappe had left the hospital and returned to the team’s training base in Palm Beach, where he will continue with a specific medical plan and slowly get back to team activities.

Gastroenteritis is a common stomach and intestinal infection that causes symptoms like diarrhoea, stomach pain, vomiting, and sometimes fever.

Due to his illness, Kylian Mbappe missed Real Madrid’s opening match at the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday, which ended in a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in Miami.

Read More: Sweden ends rape inquiry allegedly targeting Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid’s next game is against Pachuca from Mexico on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their final group stage match will be against Salzburg on 26 June in Philadelphia.

This is the club’s first tournament under new head coach Xabi Alonso, who took over from Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season.

In his first year with Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe had an impressive performance, scoring 43 goals in 56 games. He helped the team win both the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

He also earned the European Golden Boot as the continent’s top scorer. However, he missed out on the La Liga title and Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Now that Kylian Mbappe is out of hospital, fans will be hoping to see him back on the pitch soon as he continues his recovery.

Earlier, in June 2024, Kylian Mbappe signed a five-year deal to move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

“Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the player to be at Real Madrid for the next five seasons,” the club said in a statement.

Kylian Mbappe, 25, verbally agreed to move to Real in February, 2024 and then announced in May 2024 he would leave PSG at the end of the season.