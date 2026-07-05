Kylian Mbappe sets new World Cup knockout goal record

Kylian Mbappé further strengthened his reputation as one of the FIFA World Cup’s most decisive performers, scoring a record-extending 11th knockout-stage goal as France secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16 in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The 27-year-old forward kept his composure in the second half, converting a penalty to guide the two-time world champions into the quarter-finals, where they are set to face the Morocco national football team.

The decisive moment arrived in the 69th minute after Désiré Doué was brought down in the box, with a VAR review confirming the foul. Kylian Mbappé stepped up confidently and sent goalkeeper Orlando Gill the wrong way, delivering the breakthrough France needed.

In the process, Kylian Mbappé also became the first player in history to score in the Round of 16 at three consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments, underlining his remarkable consistency on football’s biggest stage.

His latest strike takes his total to 11 knockout-stage goals in World Cup history, surpassing previous benchmarks in the tournament’s elimination rounds and further cementing his status among the competition’s all-time greats.

Read more: France beat Paraguay to setup quarter-finals tie against Morocco

Kylian Mbappe’s brilliant World Cup on a personal level continued as he rejoined Lionel Messi as the tournament’s joint-top scorer with seven goals.

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The Real Madrid striker now has 19 World Cup goals in total — from 19 appearances — meaning he is just one behind Messi’s overall record of 20.

Didier Deschamps’ team will now return to their Boston base to prepare for a last-eight clash in nearby Foxborough next Thursday against the Moroccans, who beat Canada 3-0 earlier.

It was a sweltering day in Philadelphia, with temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) and extreme weather warnings in place in case of storms.

France’s last visit to Lincoln Financial Field, during the group phase, was affected by storms, as rain and thunder led to a two-hour delay during their 3-0 win over Iraq.