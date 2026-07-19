Kylian Mbappé sparks social media frenzy with blunder involving Ester Expósito

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé is making headlines off the pitch after a late-night social media mishap. The French national team captain briefly uploaded an Instagram story featuring famous Spanish actress Ester Expósito, only to delete it almost instantly.

Despite the lightning-fast deletion, eagle-eyed fans managed to screenshot the post, triggering massive speculation across social media platforms.

What Was in Mbappé’s Deleted Instagram Story?

The viral image featured the Elite actress posing in a French national team jersey. Notably, the kit featured Mbappé’s signature number 10 alongside the captain’s armband, a detail that fans are interpreting as a massive hint regarding the nature of their relationship.

Popular content creator Javi Hoyos broke down the timeline of the blunder:

The Timing: The story went live at approximately 5:30 AM, just hours after France’s disappointing defeat to England.

The Lifespan: According to Hoyos, the post was live for mere seconds. He showcased user screenshots taken just 9, 23, and 57 seconds after it was published before the “story unavailable” message appeared.

The Theory: Hoyos suggested that the newly minted Real Madrid star likely intended to share the photo exclusively with his private “Close Friends” list but accidentally published it to his public profile of over 120 million followers.

Are Kylian Mbappé and Ester Expósito Dating?

As of now, neither Mbappé nor Expósito have commented on the viral screenshot or addressed the romance rumors.

While neither party has confirmed a romantic relationship, the accidental post has been more than enough to set TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram ablaze with fan theories. For now, the footballing world and pop culture fans alike are left wondering if this was a simple misclick or a soft-launch gone wrong.