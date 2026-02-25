Kylian Mbappe to miss Real Madrid playoff against Benfica

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe will miss the second leg of their Champions League playoff against Benfica due to a knee injury, with the Spanish club not naming him in their squad for Wednesday’s game.

Mbappe has been nursing a knee injury which caused him to miss games in December and January while he also did not play in their LaLiga game against Real Sociedad earlier this month.

The 27-year-old French forward is the club’s top scorer this season with 38 goals, including 23 in LaLiga and 13 in the Champions League.

Real listed only Vinicius Jr, Gonzalo Garcia, Brahim Diaz and 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono as forwards for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real lead 1-0 on aggregate after Vinicius scored a second-half winner in the first leg that was marred by a racism controversy involving the Brazilian, who alleged that Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni had directed a racist slur at him.

UEFA DISMISS BENFICA APPEAL

UEFA provisionally suspended Prestianni for one match but the Argentine winger travelled with the squad after Benfica appealed against the suspension.

However, UEFA’s appeals body said later on Wednesday that they had dismissed the appeal.

“Mr Gianluca Prestianni remains provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible,” UEFA said in a statement.

Benfica will also be without head coach Jose Mourinho, who is suspended after receiving a red card in the first leg.

Real midfielder Jude Bellingham remains unavailable due to a hamstring injury while forward Rodrygo is serving a two-match ban for insulting a match official in a 4-2 loss to Benfica during the group stage.