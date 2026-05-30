Kylie calls Timothée ‘Daddy’ behind closed doors

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet might keep their red-carpet moments polished and controlled, but behind closed doors, the couple is far more playful.

According to insiders, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has a cheeky pet name for her Oscar-winning boyfriend: “Daddy”.

Private Affection, Public Mystery

Hollywood expert Rob Shuter revealed on Substack that friends close to the pair say Jenner, 28, is “completely obsessed” with Chalamet, 30, and uses the nickname constantly when they’re alone. “It’s playful, affectionate, and definitely not new inside their relationship,” one insider shared.

“What people see publicly is very controlled,” the source added. “Privately, they’re extremely flirtatious and very into each other. Kylie acts completely different around him”.

The nickname even made a public debut recently. After Page Six posted a TikTok of Chalamet arriving at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals game on May 25, Jenner commented simply: “Daddy”.

Fans immediately went wild, with one writing, “She really said it with her whole chest in the comments, like the rest of us never could”.

A Serious Shift for Kylie

Friends say Chalamet’s low-key confidence and creativity are a major change from Jenner’s past high-profile relationships. “Timothée makes her feel relaxed and adored,” another insider noted. “The nickname is part of that chemistry between them”.

The couple, who began dating in spring 2023, have grown noticeably closer this year.

They celebrated Mother’s Day with his mom at Khloé Kardashian’s house and were spotted courtside together in Cleveland on May 25.

From Awards Show Love to Name-Change Rumors

Chalamet has also started acknowledging Jenner more openly. At the January 2026 Critics Choice Awards, he thanked his “partner of three years” during his Best Actor speech for Marty Supreme, saying, “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you”. Cameras caught Jenner mouthing “I love you” back.

Speculation about their future spiked at the 2026 Golden Globes when a table name card allegedly read “Kylie Jenner-Chalamet”.

While neither has commented, the moment fueled wedding rumors that Jenner and Chalamet have chosen not to address.

Debunking the Baby Buzz

Despite viral posts in early May claiming Jenner was pregnant with “Timothée Jr.”, the rumors were quickly exposed as fake. The posts originated from a parody account and used a doctored ultrasound screenshot.

For now, the couple seems content keeping their most intimate moments private — except for the occasional flirty comment. And if you ask their friends, “Daddy” isn’t going anywhere.