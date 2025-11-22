Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet: Inside the Rumors—Are They Really Still Together?

Reposts of global media figure Kylie Jenner and American-French actor Timothée Chalamet’s alleged separation went viral, dividing the internet, but it looks like the couple is still together despite the speculations.

The beauty mogul is still quietly encouraging her partner and apparently has holiday plans with him, suggesting the pair has not shown any signs of breaking up.

In addition, given that the Wonka actor is presently in Los Angeles, an insider told People that the two have plans to spend Thanksgiving together.

According to the source, Kylie Jenner is very happy that Timothée Chalamet has been back in L.A.; she is excited to have some special time with him before he returns to filming.

The beloved couple is “celebrating with her family next week in L.A., but he’s also spending time with his family before he has to return to the Dune set.”

An insider states that Chalamet and Jenner are still going strong despite the number of outlets that say they ended their relationship.

However, the star-studded duo has not made any public appearance again, seemingly indicating that one of their famous PDA-filled outings is not too far away.

On a separate note, it should be remembered that Kylie is currently 28 and Timothée is 29. He will turn 30 later this year.

Earlier this week, Just hours after reports of her alleged split with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet emerged, Kylie Jenner appeared to shut down the break up rumors in a most subtle way.

On Tuesday, November 11, the Daily Mail reported that the Dune actor has ended his two-year romance with the Kylie Cosmetic founder as they are facing “trouble in paradise.”

“This has happened before — but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him so that could well happen again,” an insider noted.

Meanwhile, another source described their relationship as strained but not completely over, citing the actor’s busy filming schedule and Jenner’s attempts to keep things going.