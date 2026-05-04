A star-studded night on Broadway brought together Hollywood, reality TV and advocacy, as Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet joined Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner for a performance of The Fear of 13.

The group attended the Broadway production on Sunday, marking a rare public outing that blended family time with a cause-driven event.

Kardashian, who serves as a co-producer on the play, has been actively promoting the project, which tells the real-life story of Nick Yarris, a man who spent more than two decades on death row for a crime he did not commit.

Videos circulating on social media captured the arrival of the celebrities, with flashes from photographers lighting up the street. Chalamet kept his look low-key in a blue windbreaker, grey trousers and a baseball cap, while Jenner opted for an all-black ensemble layered under a trench coat, paired with thong heels.

Kardashian, in contrast, made a bold statement in a bright yellow high-collared dress, while Kris Jenner kept it classic in a black suit and white blouse, pausing briefly to greet photographers.

The Fear of 13, which opened on April 15, stars Adrien Brody as Yarris and also features Tessa Thompson. The production has partnered with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit dedicated to exonerating wrongfully convicted individuals and reforming the criminal justice system.