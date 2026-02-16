Kylie Jenner calls her mother 'forever Valentine'

Kylie Jenner honoured her mother, Kris Jenner, with a “forever Valentine” in a social media post.

In a recent Instagram post, Kylie shared two photos from the day’s celebration. In a traditional romantic gesture, Jenner highlighted her close bond with her mother in a brief but affectionate message.

One image showed a selection of doughnuts in various shapes, including round and heart-shaped designs. Some were decorated with “XOXO” written across the icing.

The second image showed a neatly arranged bouquet of red roses placed in a pot. Alongside the pictures, Jenner wrote, “My mommys still my Valentine,” tagging Kris Jenner in the post.

The update offered a glimpse into the family dynamic between the pair, who have frequently expressed support for one another both publicly and on screen.

Kylie Jenner, known for her appearances on reality television and her business ventures, regularly shares moments from her personal life with her followers.

Kris Jenner, often referred to as the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has played a prominent role in managing and supporting her children’s careers over the years.