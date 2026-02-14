Kylie Jenner ditches Timothée Chalamet for Valentine’s Day surprise?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who have been dating for nearly two years, continue to spark engagement rumors during their public appearances. However, when the 27-year-old mogul revealed her “eternal Valentine” this year, she appeared to pivot away from her boyfriend for the special occasion.

The Kardashians star posted a photo of love-themed donuts on a kitchen counter, surrounded by vibrant red roses. Addressing fans who were likely hoping for a “hard launch” of Timothée on her Instagram grid, she wrote: “My mommy’s still my Valentine @krisjenner.”

After reportedly gifting herself a new Birkin bag and a personalized charm, the Khy founder showered her mother with a special Valentine’s Day gift.

While the couple has remained relatively private, Timothée previously made headlines when he was seen cozying up with Kylie Jenner during the Golden Globes. During the event, the Dune star appeared to honor his partner while they shared a viral moment at their table.

Despite the beauty mogul’s active support of his recent projects—including A Complete Unknown—the actor recently garnered media attention after being spotted with an unidentified woman. Nevertheless, Kylie Jenner appears to continue her support of Chalamet, frequently interacting with his updates online despite rumors surrounding his recent trip to Paris.