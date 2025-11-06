Kylie Jenner faces backlash after dancing with Justin Bieber

Socialite Kylie Jenner faced rivalry after dancing to Justin Bieber’s song at a birthday celebration for Kendall Jenner, her sister.

Kylie Jenner vacationed on Mistique Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, accompanying the birthday girl, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, his wife, Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye, Victoria Villarroel, and many more.

However, Kendall Jenner, who turned 30 recently, along with all his pals, was seen dancing and lip-syncing in the clip, which is currently going viral on the internet with the passing of time.

In fact, the 28-year-old celebrity was taken by storm for being in the centre after dancing to the song “No Pressure” by Justin Bieber, starring Big Sean.

Moreover, the supporters were amazed to see their best stars reunited for the special occasion, while some fans merely wanted to know the reason why the Kylie Cosmetics founder was dancing like this with Justin in the absence of her fiancé.

In the video, it can be seen that the business tycoon was on the side with her sister, but soon moved into the centre of the camera, twirling and sitting alongside the Baby hit singer Justin.

Internet users, on the other hand, took to social media to express their views on the viral video through the comment section to pass their message to celebrities involved in the clip.

A netizen, while assuming Kylie is a bad person, said, “Girl, Kylie wants to be seen so bad.” Another put a genuine question before the audience, “Why does Kylie like to be the centre of attention?”

Intriguingly, some noticed the absence of Timothée Chalamet, her lover, as well as without beauty mogul’s two kids, Stormi and Aire Webster, at the birthday party.

In this regard, the X (formerly Twitter) user jokingly asked, writing, “Where is Timothée Chalamet?” [laughing emoji]. One X user questioned while mocking.

It is pertinent information for those who are in search of details that the supermodel came into the world on November 3, 1995.