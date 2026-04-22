Kylie Jenner faces workplace harassment lawsuit

Shortly after Kylie Jenner’s Coachella appearance, a former employee filed a lawsuit alleging workplace harassment, placing the reality star in legal hot water. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Angelica Vasquez filed the complaint this week, claiming she began working as a domestic helper at Jenner’s Beverly Hills home in September 2024.

Vasquez was later reassigned to the beauty mogul’s Hidden Hills residence, where she claims the work environment deteriorated. In her filing, Vasquez alleges she was repeatedly harassed due to her religious background and heritage. She claims that derogatory comments were made regarding her Salvadoran identity and Catholic faith, including assertions that Catholics are “horrible people” and that individuals with similar immigration backgrounds should be deported.

Beyond the verbal abuse, Vasquez claims she was subjected to persistent mistreatment, including being assigned the most physically demanding tasks, being shunned by colleagues, and frequently being berated by senior staff. She further alleges that during these reprimands, objects such as hangers were thrown at her.

The former employee states that the hostile environment severely impacted her mental health, leading to anxiety and related symptoms. She eventually resigned in August 2025 after her internal complaints were allegedly ignored.

Vasquez is now seeking damages for emotional distress as well as reimbursement for unpaid wages. While Kylie Jenner is named in the suit, she is not personally accused of the harassment; rather, the filing asserts that she failed to intervene or stop the alleged actions of her staff.

Sources close to Kylie Jenner have refuted the claims, stating that Vasquez was a junior employee who had documented issues with attendance and workplace performance. The lawsuit is currently pending, and Jenner has yet to issue a formal public statement.