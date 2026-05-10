Kylie Jenner has once again sparked speculation about her relationship with Timothée Chalamet after sharing a playful TikTok documenting a last-minute trip to New York City.

The reality star and beauty entrepreneur posted a “get ready with me” video on May 9, revealing she had boarded a private jet for what she described as a quick date night visit.

While applying makeup during the flight, Kylie told followers the trip had been arranged at short notice and that she would only be in New York for around 24 hours.

Fans quickly linked the outing to Chalamet, particularly after the pair were recently seen sitting courtside together at a New York Knicks game earlier in the week.

Kylie Jenner later clarified that the clip had actually been filmed earlier, adding the word “Drafts” alongside a wink emoji, though the explanation only intensified online speculation surrounding the couple.

The video also showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder joking about rushing to fit in a spray tan and hair appointment before boarding the flight.

After arriving in New York, Kylie appeared visibly excited, telling viewers from the back of a car that she could not believe she had made the spontaneous trip.

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section, with many suggesting the video was another subtle nod to her relationship with Chalamet.

Although the pair have largely kept their romance away from interviews and public discussion, they have continued to fuel interest through occasional public appearances and understated references.