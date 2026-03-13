Kylie Jenner gets candid about emotional abuse during brand launch

Kylie Jenner revealed a mentally challenging period when she faced harassment following the launch of her brand.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 28-year-old reality star took a trip down memory lane and recalled the difficulties she faced during the early days of launching her beauty venture.

She stated, “It wasn’t very exciting for me for the first year because I was so stressed out that everyone would harass me on Twitter at the time because they couldn’t get a lip kit”. She added further, “I couldn’t handle it because I really wanted to just make everyone happy.”

Adding to the turmoil the beauty mogul faced, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, also shared that the products sold out “almost instantly.”

“I remember watching how many people were waiting online for the launch. It was unbelievable,” the 70-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch recounted. “It was hundreds of thousands of people. You could see it in real time on our analytics system.”

Furthermore, the mother of two also confessed that she spent “half the money” she had saved in her bank account to bring the brand to life. She also noted, “My mom was like, ‘You are going to be left with lots of lip kits in your garage if this doesn’t work out.’ And it wasn’t even a thought that it wasn’t going to work out”.