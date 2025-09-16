Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber reunite as makeup besties

Beauty moguls Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber reunite for an ultimate makeup besties collaboration of their Kylie Cosmetics and Rhode Beauty.

There is no such thing as not-sharing when it comes to girls and their favourite makeup products, and despite being founders of cosmetic giants, supermodel Hailey Bieber and reality TV star Kylie Jenner are no different.

The two recently bonded over their favourite lip products from their respective brands, as they did a brief GRWM (get ready with me) session in a car in Jenner’s latest TikTok video, set against Bieber’s husband, Justin’s song ‘Speed Demon’, to create almost identical looks. “Besties who lip combo,” the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister wrote in the caption.

The now-viral video of the besties has sparked people’s interest in a Rhode x Kylie collab, and several of them registered their demand in the comments section.