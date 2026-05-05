Kylie Jenner hit with another lawsuit in just two weeks

In just two weeks, two former housekeepers have filed lawsuits against socialite Kylie Jenner, escalating a legal situation that is growing more serious day by day.

Angelica Hernandez Vasquez, who worked for Kylie Jenner for less than a year, filed the initial case on April 17, 2026. Following Vasquez, Juana Delgado Soto, a staff member of nearly six years, filed her own complaint on April 30. Both women are represented by the same legal advisor; consequently, their cases are closely linked and present a similar narrative.

According to the plaintiffs, they were treated unfairly, faced harassment, and were not paid appropriately based on their experience and background. Furthermore, they allege that when they attempted to escalate these issues, the situation worsened rather than improved. The lawsuits name Kylie Jenner, her company, a supervisor identified as Itzel Sibrian, and two staffing agencies as defendants.

To date, the reality star has not publicly addressed the issue, and none of these allegations have been proven in court.

Soto provided further details regarding her experience, alleging that she was denied proper breaks and subjected to harsh treatment by her supervisor. Moreover, she claims that after voicing her concerns, her salary was decreased while her workload increased, causing her situation to become increasingly stressful over time.