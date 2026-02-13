Kylie Jenner introduces whole new concept of 'self love'

Kylie Jenner introduced a whole new meaning to self-love.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder got herself a gold and diamond-encrusted bag charm inspired by her company logo in honour of Valentine’s Day.

In a recent Instagram post on February 11, “Obsesssssed w @ashnamehtajewelryhandbag charms!”

The 28-year-old included several images of the bag décor, which adorned her coveted Hermès Himalaya Birkin, showing off the charm’s pink lips and cascading diamonds as designed by Ashna Mehta.

On the official social media handle of the company, they posted “A bespoke Lip Bag Bijoux, handcrafted using 18kt gold and natural diamonds. Made exclusively for @kyliejenner inspired by her brand @kyliecosmetics”.

The designer’s Bag Bijoux charms came in a variety of styles, ranging from $5,000 for a diamond-encrusted letter to over $84,000 for customised waterfall-style bag charms.

While Kylie has shown how she celebrated an early Valentine’s Day, it remains to be seen how she’ll be spending February 14, after all, she and boyfriend of three years, Timothée Chalamet, have done their best to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Still, that didn’t stop the Marty Supreme actor from mentioning Kylie at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards in January while accepting the award for Best Actor.

“Thank you for our foundation,” he said during his speech. “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. Appreciate it.”

Kylie, mom to kids Stormi Webster, 7, and Aire Webster, 3, with ex Travis Scott, could be seen mouthing back from her seat in the audience, “I love you”.