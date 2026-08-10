Kylie Jenner marks another birthday without Timothée Chalamet

As Kylie Jenner celebrates another birthday without her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, she sends out a fitting greeting.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics gave fans a sneak glimpse at her lavish 29th birthday party with loved ones. Kylie shared exclusive views of her “Princess Kitty-themed” birthday, which she celebrates annually on August 10, with her 381 million Instagram followers late on Sunday night.

A picture of Kylie posing sensually in front of a kitchen counter while wearing a bright pink latex minidress was first in line. She accessorized her Kitty Princess ensemble with a boa, matching shoes, and a feather tiara. A tempting cake with the words “Happy Birthday Kitty Kylie” and piping of four tiny, decorated cats in the middle was shown in one picture from the pink-themed celebration.

Kylie Jenner wrote the following in the caption of her birthday carousel, which also featured a group picture with her sisters and friends: “happy bday eve to meeee i had my dream princess kitty bday night my heart is so full i love my life and my friends.”

As they posed for the group photo with Hailey Bieber, the wife of Justin Bieber, and other women wearing stylish pink attire, Kendall, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney, Kylie’s sisters, cuddled close to one another.

Kylie, who has been dating Timothée since 2023, will celebrate her birthday for the third time in a row without him. Sources say Kylie celebrated her 26th birthday during the first year of their relationship, but the Dune actor missed it. According to reports, Timothée secretly celebrated Kylie’s special day in the Bahamas in 2024. Timothée reportedly sent his ladylove birthday gifts and FaceTimed with her on her birthday last year, but he was nowhere to be seen.

For the unawared, Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott have two children: a son named Aire and a daughter named Stormi.