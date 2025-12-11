Kylie Jenner opens up about the importance of privacy in her life

American media personality and socialite Kylie Jenner opened up about the reason behind parts of her life still kept private.

During the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, on Thursday, December 11, Jenner remembered balancing fame and her private life while she also discovered her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet.

Jenner noted, “I have to live my life”. She further said that growing up in the spotlight and dealing with long-running public speculation, including a false rumour that she had been pregnant at 16. When asked whether she feels more guarded now, the reality star noted that she tries to focus on what is best for her. She added, “I can’t live for whatever everyone else wants me to do”.

Jenner acknowledged the role fame has played in shaping her life since childhood, saying she has been learning to find her way while adjusting to constant public attention.

Us Weekly reported that Jenner began seeing Chalamet three months after her separation from Scott. A source told the outlet that those close to Jenner have noticed how happy she seems with the Dune star and said she feels more relaxed in this relationship than in past ones.

While remaining selective about sharing details of her romantic life, Jenner has continued to emphasise that her children remain her top priority. Previously, she described motherhood as her most meaningful role, calling the early days with her newborns some of her most cherished experiences.

Chalamet, meanwhile, recently hinted in an interview with Vogue that starting a family is something he may consider in the future. New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Thursdays on Hulu.

Background

After rising to prominence on Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021, Jenner stepped back from some of the limelight following the birth of her daughter, Stormi, with Travis Scott in 2018. The pair, who began dating in 2017, welcomed their son, Aire, in 2022 before ending their relationship nearly one year later.