Kylie Jenner playfully calls out Kendall Jenner for avoiding her TikToks

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a candid glimpse into her Coachella weekend, and it includes a playful moment with sister Kendall Jenner that’s quickly catching attention online.

In a new vlog shared on Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder documented her time at the desert festival, including a stop at Kendall’s exclusive 818 Outpost party. The invite-only event, held during Coachella, featured a retro-futuristic Palm Springs-inspired setup and drew a close-knit group of friends and family, including Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

But it was a lighthearted exchange between the sisters that stood out. At one point in the video, Kylie turned the camera toward Kendall, who was relaxing in the VIP section, and jokingly called her out. “Kendall! You never, ever want to be in my TikToks,” she said, laughing. Kendall initially responded with a playful hand gesture, leaning into the moment before quickly changing her stance.

“Wait! I want to get in one with you,” Kendall said moments later, reversing course and joining in on the fun.

Throughout the vlog, the pair were seen spending time together with friends, blending relaxed hangouts with the high-energy atmosphere of Coachella weekend.

Kylie soundtracked the video with “Speed Demon” by Justin Bieber, who also headlined the festival, further tying her content to the weekend’s biggest moments. As expected, fashion also played a central role in the sisters’ appearances.