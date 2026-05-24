Kylie Jenner publicly praises Timothée Chalamet’s sister Pauline after film premiere, months after viral Oscar’s moment

Kylie Jenner has once again shown support for Timothée Chalamet’s family, this time giving a warm shoutout to his sister Pauline Chalamet following the premiere of her new film.

The gesture comes months after a brief interaction between the two at the 2026 Oscars sparked weeks of online speculation.

A Public Show of Support

Jenner took to Instagram to congratulate Pauline on her latest project, sharing a post and tagging the actress. While she didn’t reveal details about the film, her message was clear: admiration and support for Chalamet’s sister and her work in Hollywood.

The shoutout stood out because it marked one of the few times Jenner has publicly acknowledged Pauline since the pair’s widely discussed meeting at the Academy Awards in March 2026.

Revisiting the Oscars Moment

At the 2026 Oscars, Timothée Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme, and both Kylie and Pauline were in attendance to support him. A short clip of Jenner meeting Pauline for what appeared to be the first time quickly went viral.

In the footage, Chalamet greeted his sister with a hug before Pauline turned to Jenner. Kylie stood up, smiled, and complimented Pauline’s black mini dress, saying, “I love this.”

The exchange lasted only a few seconds, but viewers immediately began analyzing every second of body language.

Body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail the greetings looked “full of perfunctory signals and expressions of deep surprise and even shock, as though she’s an unexpected arrival at the event.”

Moving Past the Viral Moment

Since going public with their relationship in January 2023, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have kept most of their romance private, appearing together only at select events like the Oscars, Critics Choice Awards, and Golden Globes.

At both the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes earlier this year, Chalamet thanked Jenner in his acceptance speeches, calling her his partner of three years and saying, “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.” Jenner was seen smiling and mouthing “I love you” back from the audience.

Pauline Chalamet, 34, is an actress known for her role in the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls and the film The King of Staten Island. She attended the Oscars to support her brother and wore a chic black mini dress with jeweled straps for the occasion.

A Step Toward Family Bonding?

Jenner’s recent shoutout suggests she’s making an effort to build a warmer relationship with Chalamet’s family. While neither Kylie nor Pauline has addressed the Oscars moment directly, the public praise signals that any initial awkwardness may be fading.

Fans have responded positively to the gesture, with many calling it “mature” and “classy” of Jenner to publicly celebrate Pauline’s career milestone.

For a couple that’s often under the microscope, small moments like this give fans a glimpse into how their personal and family dynamics are evolving behind the scenes.