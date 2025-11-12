Kylie Jenner reacts to Timothée Chalamet split rumors with subtle move

Just hours after reports of her alleged split with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet emerged, Kylie Jenner appeared to shut down the break up rumors in a most subtle way.

On Tuesday, November 11, the Daily Mail reported that the Dune actor has ended his two-year romance with the Kylie Cosmetic founder as they are facing “trouble in paradise.”

“This has happened before — but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him so that could well happen again,” an insider noted.

Meanwhile, another source described their relationship as strained but not completely over, citing the actor’s busy filming schedule and Jenner’s attempts to keep things going.